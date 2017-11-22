Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct: All the Allegations, Responses and Fallout

Piven:

At least three women have accused the Entourage star of sexual assault, prompting him to write on Twitter, "The accusations against me are absolutely false and fabricated. I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence."

Piven added, "We seem to be entering dark times- allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment."

The Blast claimed to have received Piven's polygraph exam report, which was reportedly administered by a member of the American Polygraph Association with Chapman Investigations earlier this month. According to the media outlet, Piven was asked about allegations made by his accusers and denied them. He passed the test and "no reactions indicative of deception to any of the relevant questions" were detected, per The Blast.