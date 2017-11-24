Why Comfort Food TV Seems to Be More Popular Than Ever

The Facebook page is absolutely full of reviews like the ones above, and when you speak to fans, it's clear that the show has really struck a chord. "His autism and his ability to function as a doctor and as an individual," one such fan, Elizabeth Ann Cannon, tells E! News when asked what drew her to the show. "Many times you assume that children that are challenged will be at home with parents, but in fact most live independently on their own. Love that the character shows many sides of autism."

When asked if the show provides her a respite from an ugly world, she admits that it does. "We must do that in life, rise above our own preconceived thoughts on others," she says, referencing the latest episode, which saw the main character's chief adversary finally acknowledge that he's, in fact, a good doctor. "At some point we must look at others as human beings, living and loving. I don't know if it's THE reason I watch, but it's ONE of the reasons I continue to watch. (Great acting is one of the main reasons.)The characters are evolving for the better I wish our nation would take note and do the same."

The comfort that The Good Doctor is obviously providing to millions week after week works on two levels. First, it follows in the footsteps of last season's breakout hit This Is Us in that it offers a catharsis, an opportunity to experience a full range of emotions and shed a few healthy tears in the process. And second, its procedural element guarantees that each week, problems will usually be solved neatly. And it's that second part that can't be understated.