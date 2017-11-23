Taylor Swift's Life as Told Through Her Thanksgiving Plans

It's an extra special Thanksgiving for Taylor Swift.

The 27-year-old is riding the wave of success after the Nov. 10 release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, which sold over 1 million copies in its first week alone. And while we can't confirm exactly what Swift will be up to today, it's safe to say she has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

It's also safe to say that Swift knows how to throw an epic Thanksgiving celebration. Last year, she celebrated with her family and close friends Todrick Hall, Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt at her Rhode Island house. And social media posts showed they all had a blast.

So in celebration of Thanksgiving, we're taking a look back at how Swift spent the holiday in previous years!