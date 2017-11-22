David Cassidy's Brother Pens a Heartbreaking Tribute to the Late Singer

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Image
As fans mourn the loss of David Cassidy, Shaun Cassidy has shared some sweet memories of his late big brother.
The Partridge Family star recently passed away at the age of 67 following a hospitalization for organ failure. However, Shaun assured fans everywhere that his final days were filled with love.
"Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us," he began in his public message. Shaun and David shared father Jack Cassidy and stepmother Shirley Jones.
"When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight. During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk," he recalled of his older half-brother. "I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could."
However, Shaun signed off with a comforting note. "Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side," he finished.
Tributes to the late teen idol continue to poor in, including from his only son, Beau Cassidy. "I'll always, always love you," he wrote to his beloved dad along with a sweet photo of the two together when Beau, 26, was a kid.
"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," his rep told E! News in a statement on Tuesday. "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."