Russell Simmons' Accuser Tells Megyn Kelly He Privately "Apologized"

Russell Simmons

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Just days after Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner were accused by Keri Claussen Khalighi of teaming up to allegedly carry out misconduct, she's sharing more allegations with Megyn Kelly.
 
In a Los Angeles Times report published on Sunday, Nov. 19, model Khalighi claimed that in 1991, when she was 17, Simmons coerced her into performing oral sex on him, while Ratner allegedly watched. Khalighi also claimed that she then went to take a shower and that Simmons then allegedly "walked up behind her in the shower and briefly penetrated her without her consent."
 
Simmons denied the claims in a statement to E! News over the weekend. "I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being," Simmons said, adding that he is a "supporter of the #MeToo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct."
 
Ratner's attorney told the L.A. Times that the producer had "no recollection" of Khalighi asking him for help and denied witnessing her "protest."

Simmons also tweeted a response to the L.A. Times article in which he says, "Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri's full participation. We spent time in my apartment over a period of two days and one night, as well as at some public places including Nell's Nightclub. Much of the time we were in the presence of other acquaintances. I'm deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri's assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend."

Khalighi appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday and shared her thoughts on Simmons' statement.

"I don't even know what to say about the everything was consensual and I had full participation, I almost don't even want to speak against that because it's ludicrous," Khalighi told host Megyn Kelly. "There's so much...Russell and I have actually had a face-to-face confrontation around this, we've had phone conversations where we've had a conversation about what happened where there was no dispute of what we were talking about, we were both talking about what happened on that night."

She continued, "And he actually apologized and part of what's so confusing...traumatizing is what he's speaking about privately with me is completely different than what's come out publicly and that's the piece that's been really, really upsetting, disappointing and quite honestly repugnant with the hypocrisy and the lies and the denial."

In Sunday's L.A. Times article, Khalighi claimed she saw Simmons a year ago at Soho House in West Hollywood where he "poured his heart out in a really touching, remorseful apology."
However, Simmons' attorney Brad D. Rose told the publication that apology was in the "context for the embarrassment and upheaval the weekend caused her" relating to her "infidelity." 

Simmons tweeted Wednesday morning, "While i am totally devastated that she is hurting and pained by her experience the 'assault' didn't happen."

Simmons also penned a response to sexual misconduct allegations on Wednesday, posted on The Hollywood Reporter.

In the response he states, "In my case, three witnesses [Anthony McNair and two anonymous witnesses] have signed statements that our experiences that weekend with Keri Claussen Khalighi 26 years ago were consensual. My longtime loathing of any form of violence and abuse has been woven into all of my personal interactions, as most who know me will attest."

He continues, "In our meeting many years later, and subsequent conversations, Keri never accused me of what she has said publicly. She insisted I was not violent. She did tell me her boyfriend and many others found out about our long weekend together and she said she was ashamed by that discovery. I am sorry for the embarrassment she recounted to me."

Watch the video above to see what else Khalighi shared with Kelly.

