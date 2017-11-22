8 Black Friday Gifts For the Whole Family

Come one, come all because Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your family (whether you like it or not).
From eccentric family members who notoriously overshare to siblings simply trying their best to get along, the holidays can be tense. This is precisely why the retail gods have blessed us with Black Friday.
But who wants to wake up at the crack of dawn and fight the crowds for the best deals all before you've even had a cup of coffee? That's where eBay comes in. Instead, stay in your pajamas, grab your laptop and cozy up all from the comfort of your own couch.
Sounds like a pretty ideal way to spend that post Turkey-day coma, if you ask us.
From a sophisticated velvet party dress for your BFF to a fully-loaded Xbox for your SO, we swear: eBay has all the best Black Friday deals in one place. Take a look!
This is for the family member who has devoted their day to prepping Thanksgiving dinner for as long as you can remember. Show 'em you care by making life easier (and their kitchen look prettier) with this state-of-the-art designer mixer.
They always say get them the gift you'd want yourself, and it could not be more accurate when it comes to your bestie. These Instagram-worthy sneakers are the perfect way to say I know you as well as I know myself.
While you might not want to encourage your SO's desire to stay forever young, you won't be able to help but spoil 'em with a brand new Xbox One. (Hey, you'll probably get in on the fun, too).
You and your mini me have a special bond and you always seem to know how to make them feel special. Surprise him or her with a sentimental gift, like this American Girl doll, which, very likely, reminds you of your own childhood.
It doesn't matter how old we get, even your dad loves his toys. Heck, your mom loves 'em, too. Gift the DIY expert in your life with this electric hand saw and don't be surprised if they show up to help you with your next home improvement project.
Your friends are always raiding your closet. So for the holidays, give your BFFs something they don't have to steal. Disclaimer: No promises you're not going to borrow this velvet cocktail number on more than a few occasions.
It's inevitable that you're going to run into your childhood neighbors (who now have a little tike of their own) over the holidays. Make nice by giving them something the whole family can enjoy: A fully-loaded Barbie mall that's sure to keep tots occupied for hours on end.
You can't possibly go holiday shopping without picking up a little something-something for yourself. So what if these David Yurman earrings and a matching ring are a little pricy? You deserve it!
Holiday shopping made easy (can't be mad at that!).
For more details on these the gifts above for the whole fam be sure to watch E! News tonight. Then head over to eBay to buy 'em! And for even more gift ideas, watch above!