Michelle Quick and Autumn Ajirotutu Enjoy a Double Date at the Golf Course on WAGS L.A.

Double trouble!

On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., Michelle Quick and Autumn Ajirotutu hit the green for a little double date with their men. Michelle and her hubby Brian Quick are ready for some friendly competition, even if they are a little late.

"I'm not a very good representative for team Quick—I'm always late," Michelle shared. "So I guess the Quicks aren't quick, but then I wasn't born one so it's okay."