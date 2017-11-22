Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split: Looking Back at the Actress' Romances With Chris Martin and Nicholas Hoult

Similar to what happened with Aronofsky, Lawrence's first high-profile romance began on set. In 2010, she was cast as Mystique/Raven Darkhölme in 20th Century Fox's X-Men: First Class, where she met another up-and-coming actor: Nicholas Hoult, who played Beast/Hank McCoy. As they became world famous actors—Lawrence arguably more so than Hoult—they tried their best to stay grounded. "The privacy thing obviously changes but the rest pretty much stays the same," Hold told VMAN in 2014. "It's like that thing whereby you don't believe your own hype. Enjoy the good times, but don't get swept away with it. I think that's something she's capable of doing, and that's what makes her special, but yeah, it is very odd, and I am just kind of a bystander in many ways. It is well-deserved for her. I haven't really seen any change in her."

Lawrence and Hoult briefly split in 2013 before reuniting on- and off-screen in X-Men: Days of Future Past, released in 2014. They ended their five-year relationship for good just as she was finishing up The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. "These movies had been my life for so long and they had to come first in everything. I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life. So, my life was this person and these movies, and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies," she told Diane Sawyer a year later. "Being 24 was this whole year of, 'Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?'"