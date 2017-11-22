Harry Styles Sings "Only Angel" in 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Clip

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is right around the corner.
Before the show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on CBS, E! News has a sneak peek of one of Harry Styles' performances. Watch him rock out to "Only Angel," from his self-titled solo debut, as supermodel Romee Strijd saunters down the runway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai.
In addition to Strijd, Victoria's Secret Angels Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver, Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Tookes visited China to model the luxe lingerie looks.
Brian Atwood designed custom high heels for all the models. Ribeiro was selected to wear this year's $2 million Champagne Night Fantasy Bra, which Mouawad designed for Victoria's Secret. For the first time in the company's history, Victoria's Secret partnered with a luxury brand to create an exclusive limited edition capsule collection, VSxBALMAIN, which debuted in Shanghai.
See more of the models' looks from this year's show:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Which models will get their wings and become Angels next year?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Why wear one accessory when you can wear them all?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The bigger, the better!
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Shake your pom poms.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
No beads were harmed in the making of this look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Bow down to the HBIC, who's retiring from the show after this year.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The Swedish stunner spreads her wings—but will she take flight?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Dazzling and dizzying, all at once.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
It's all about the bling.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Careful where you point those things.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Spin the wheel, why don't cha?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Meet the newest Cheetah Girl.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
It's all about the bra.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
This look is on the fringe.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
These boots were made for walkin'.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Birds of a feather flock together, right?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who better to escort the singer down the runway?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
She's got a bird's eye view of all the action.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Now this is how you make a return to the runway.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
How do we become a member of her tribe?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Is she marching toward the mistletoe?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The epitome of what it means to be "naughty and nice."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Unleash the dragon.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
You may now refer to her as the "Iron Maiden."
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Shake your bootie, cutie.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
No pants, no problem.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
Walking in heels can be quite a balancing act.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who clipped her wings?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Imagine trying to untangle these laces.
FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
Meet the newest member of Hell's Angels.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
She wins the gold, the silver and the bronze.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who better to take these pinwheel wings for a spin?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Is "abominable snowman chic" a thing?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
These Angels are far from Heaven.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Have you ever seen a prettier bluebird?
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Have you ever seen someone so hypnotic?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
She's a blue jean baby, L.A. lady.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
No, they aren't extras from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Baby, now we've got bad blood.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Practical, no. Provocative? You betcha.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Katy Perry, who?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Watch out, Conor McGregor.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Who's ready to work up a sweat?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Does this double as a sleeping bag?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
If you've got it, flaunt it.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Doesn't she look strapping?
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Your personal trainer wishes.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Is this the future of athleisure?
In addition to Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang performed during the event.
