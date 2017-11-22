Adam Levine and Dusty Rose Are the Butt of the Joke in Behati Prinsloo's Photo

No butts about it: Behati Prinsloo loves a good photo op—and her family.

The supermodel posted a picture showing off hubby Adam Levine's and daughter Dusty Rose's naked backsides. The father-daughter duo held hands in the photo and had peach emojis placed over their bums. The model captioned the cheeky photo, "Same butt different."

While Dusty Rose is the couple's only child, this won't be the case for long. Back in September, Prinsloo announced she was pregnant with their second child on social media.

"ROUND 2....." the model wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her baby bump.