Kate Middleton's Hair Is Windswept, but Somehow Still Perfect

Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Is this a skill you learn at Buckingham Palace? 

As women well know, the wind is not typically one's friend when it comes to hair. A perfect blowout can be ruined in an instant. However, that does not seem to be the case for Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who showed the wind who's boss when she stepped outside to visit Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Manufacturing Plant on Tuesday morning. 

As she and her royal husband, Prince William, visited the plant, a gush of wind made her curled brunette locks airborne. However, the 'do managed to stay mostly unmussed. Royal magic, perhaps? Either way, she faced the breeze like a bonafide pro. 

Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted the shorter tresses over the summer. However, it wasn't the only change to Middleton's personal life. In early September, the palace announced she and Prince William are expecting their third child together, due April 2018

While Hyperemesis Gravidarum, debilitating morning sickness, kept the expectant mother from making appearances early on in her pregnant, the 35-year-old has since been stepping out to attend a number of royal functions. With the weather getting cooler, Middleton has mostly attended events in cozy outerwear, concealing any budding baby bump. 

Such was the case again on Tuesday when the royal sported a black A-line coat with white trim by Goat. Her best accessory? Her smile!

Middleton looked radiant as she beamed from ear to ear during the visit. In the meantime, we're stealing a lesson from her playbook—don't let a little wind get in your hair's way. 

