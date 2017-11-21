David Cassidy, Dead at 67: A Look Back on His Teen Idol Days

The world has lost a teen idol...

Partridge Family alum David Cassidy died on Tuesday after being hospitalized for organ failure. He was 67.

His rep told E! News in a statement, "On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

The singer/actor played Keith Partridge, opposite Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce, and real-life stepmother Shirley Jones, from 1970-1974. While on the family friendly show about a ragtag family of performers, Cassidy cemented his place as international heartthrob.

Cassidy struggled with alcoholism later on life, but will be best remembered for his awe-inspiring feathered hairdo, his making-the-girls-go-crazy teen idol status, his beloved bell-bottoms and his slew of hits including "C'mon Get Happy," "I Think I Love," and "Cherish."

Take a look at photos of the late teen idol from back in the day when he (and his 'do) made all the girls go wild...