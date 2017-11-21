Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant! Relive Her Funniest Mom Moments With Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen is so excited and she just can't hide it!

In case you missed the big news, the supermodel announced on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that she's expecting her second child with John Legend.

"Luna, what's in here?" Chrissy asked her daughter in the social media post. "Baby," Luna replied.

The exciting news certainly got fans of the couple rejoicing. After all, this pair has been vocal about wanting to expand their family in the future.

"I cannot wait to have the biggest family," Chrissy recently shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "Everybody is curious. They're like, 'When are you going to do it? When are you going to do it? When's the process going to start?' It's so fun absorbing baby Luna right now."

While we celebrate the big news, we're looking back at some of the cute and funny moments Chrissy and Luna have shared so far in our gallery below.

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Mommy Moments

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

What an Angel

"Angel wings from @monicarosestyle ???????? so cute!" Chrissy shared while poking fun at her time as a Victoria's Secret model. 

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Twitter

Where's Daddy

Even though John Legend wasn't physically at this photo shoot, Chrissy made sure dad wasn't too far away. 

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Instagram

Dear Santa

Meeting Santa Claus is always an adventure. Just ask Chrissy and Luna. 

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, John Legend, Easter

Snapchat

Hop to It

Fortunately, meeting the Easter Bunny went down a bit smoother. 

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Celeb Kids Celebrate Halloween 2016

Instagram

Spooky Fun

When it was time for Luna's first Halloween, Chrissy couldn't decide which costume Luna should wear. How's this for an option? 

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Mom's Day

While the holiday may be strictly dedicated to mothers, Chrissy couldn't help but dress up her daughter for the special day. 

Chrissy Teigen, Snapchat

Snapchat

Snaps for Chrissy

How can Chrissy resist Snapchat filters during mother-daughter time? 

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Play Ball

When Luna took to the mound to throw out the first pitch, John and Chrissy were the biggest cheerleaders. 

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Present Time

If you want to make Luna happy, introduce her to Elmo! 

Chrissy Teigen, Baby Luna

Instagram

Bed Time

While Chrissy tried to read a bedtime story, Luna was too busy being a "Gangsta Napper." 

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Wanna Getaway

During one of Luna's first trips outside the United States, mama Chrissy decided to step out in a $8,000 outfit. She's not an average mom, she's a cool mom. 

We can't wait to see what fun moments come up during their pregnancy journey. Lucky for us, we have a feeling John and Chrissy will share it with us on social media.

Congratulations you two!

