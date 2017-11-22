Super-Cute Ways Celebrities Are Layering Clothes for Winter

Lay it on…thick.

If it's not already cold, it will be soon. While bulky clothes will keep you warm, they don't always look so put-together. No need to throw style to the freezing wind. You can look just as fashionable in cold-weather temps—just take wardrobe inspiration from our favorite stars.

It can be just as easy as putting on a coat and scarf, à la Priyanka Chopra; the trick to this layering technique is all about lengthening hemlines and proportions. If you're a little more adept at wearing more clothes, you may want to consider Gabrielle Union's ensemble, which lays on several different statements pieces without looking too bulky. The trick here is about distracting the eye.