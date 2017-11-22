4 Red Carpet Trends to Try If You Want to Stand Out at Your Holiday Party

One thing's for certain: Celebs never fail to provide outfit inspiration on the red carpet, and this season has been no different.
Lucky for us, celebs are serving up some bold looks just in time for the holidays. To help you pull off these star-status trends, we called in the big guns: Marie Claire's Senior Fashion Editor and E! News Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. She gave us her expert take on four seasonal trends that are sure to get you all the right kind of attention at your next soiree
Meg Kackley / E!
Monochromatic Red
‘Tis the season to look festive from head-to-toe and there's no easier way to pull it off than with a bright-red monochromatic moment. The trick with the all-one-color trend is to pick tailored silhouettes, like these high-waisted pants and turtleneck, that define your shape, instead of hiding it. Then, if you want to break up the look, throw on a neutral-colored coat, like the model's camel number.
Buy It: A New Day Women's Crepe Straight Ankle Pants, $28; A New Day Women's Turtleneck Sweater, $15; A New Day Women's Wool Overcoat, $50
Meg Kackley / E!
Unexpected Details
Rule of thumb: Bold doesn't always have to be bright, just interesting. For the holidays, Zanna recommends mixing up colors, textures and patterns. The key is to start with one classic piece, like the model's plain white tee. From there, add a colored bottom, like this baby-pink velvet take and top the look with a fun print, like the model's leopard coat. Lastly, just keep footwear neutral to help elongate legs and to keep the focus on the rest of the outfit!
Buy It: A New Day Women's Velvet Skirt, $23; A New Day Women's Leopard Faux Fur Coat, $40
Meg Kackley / E!
Statement Piece
Sometimes, all it takes to turn heads at that holiday party is one standout fashion piece. Zanna's pick: A luxe fur Stoll, like the model's festive cranberry-colored version. It's an easy, one-size-fits-all upgrade that works with virtually any winter outfit. So whether you're wearing a classic slip dress or your go-to LBD, a faux-fur layer is a surefire way to stay warm and rock date night all at once.
Meg Kackley / E!
Sparkly Accents
And lastly, how can you get through the holidays without giving sparkly accents a primo spot in your seasonal wardrobe? Zanna's not saying you should deck yourself out in glitter, just find subtle yet strategic ways to incorporate a little pizazz without going overboard. A gold glitter clutch is festive without being abrasive. Bonus: It'll pair perfectly with anything from a velvet cocktail dress to a pair of jeans.