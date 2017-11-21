Gizele Oliveira Talks About Helping Ming Xi After Her Fall at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

This year's 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show marked the first time that model Gizele Oliveira walked as an angel.

She strutted behind model Ming Xi and witnessed the Chinese fashion model get tangled in her flowing, sheer ensemble then take a tumble on the catwalk.

As the Brazilian beauty watched it all unfold in front of her, she could only think of doing one thing.

"I just thought about helping her. She was having a hard time getting up with the long dress, high boots, and the wings," the 24-year-old model tells E! News. "Helping was the first thing that came to mind as it was all happening."