5 Times Kim Zolciak-Biermann Clapped Back After Being Scrutinized for Her Parenting Style

In the game of critics vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star always has the last word.

It's no secret that the mother of six is an open book when it comes to life with her extended family. Whether documenting her daily life on social media or allowing Bravo cameras into her Atlanta home, Kim allows fans—and haters—to see almost everything.

Sometimes, however, it can have a downside.

Earlier this week, Kim and her eldest daughter Brielle Biermann were criticized after posting a now-deleted Snapchat video. In the clip, the pair talked about breasts growing during pregnancies as Brielle lifted up her shirt and flashed her breast.

While the pair has stayed silent for now, past instances prove Kim isn't afraid to clap back and face her critics. Need proof? Just take a look at a few examples below.