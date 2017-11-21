Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Details Her Perfect Wedding: ''It's What I've Always Dreamed of''

Mackenzie Edwards is still over-the-moon about her wedding to Ryan Edwards last weekend.
Though the pair secretly tied the knot in May, they finally got the wedding the Teen Mom star had "always dreamed of" on Nov. 18. Now, she's dishing all the details about their big day to E! News.
"It was amazing, it was the best day ever," she told us exclusively. "Everything went so smoothly. It could not have gone any better."
As for her favorite memory from the day's events? "Seeing Ryan's face when the door opened," she beamed.
Mackenzie explained that the wedding was held at 4:00 p.m. and ended up being the perfect day for the ceremony.
"It was supposed to rain, but it held off," she explained. "It was just so beautiful."
Both of their children—Ryan's son, Bentley, with his ex, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie's son, Hudson, with her ex, Zachary Stephens—were there as well.
"They were so cute," Mackenzie gushed. "Hudson, at the end of the ceremony, mopped up the floor with himself—he was rolling on the ground, just like a typical 3-year-old. And Bentley looked so handsome. He looked just like his dad."
Maci also attended the wedding, despite previous reports saying she wasn't there.
"[She] was there. Everything was fine," Mackenzie said. "We talked a little bit, and she got along with all my bridesmaids."
As for the rest of the wedding, Mackenzie told us they took their first dance to "The One" by Gary Allan, and shortly after, Ryan's father gave the best man speech. Their cake, as the bride described it, was "huge," standing at about five tiers.
"This just felt like the actual wedding, it just felt like the day," she continued. "That's the anniversary that we will be using, in November. It does feel different, it does feel legit. It's like what I've always dreamed of."