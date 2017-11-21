The Voice, Pitch Perfect 3 Team for Your New Favorite Mash-Up

Pitch Perfect's Bellas are back and making new music with contestants from NBC's The Voice—E! News has a sneak preview of what is sure to be an ear-pleasing music video.
In the video above, check out Pitch Perfect stars such as Anna Kendrick, Haliee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow, recording and performing the new mash-up of "Cups" and George Michael's "Freedom! '90," the anthem of Pitch Perfect 3. The full video airs during the Tuesday, Nov. 21 episode of The Voice and is the first-ever full-length The Voice music video.
The Voice's 12 artists competing for the top prize include Adam Cunningham, Addison Agen and Jon Mero from Team Adam Levine; Chloe Kohanski, Keisha Renee and Red Marlow from Team Blake Shelton; Davon Fleming, Noah Mac and Shi'Ann Jones from Team Jennifer Hudson; and Ashland Craft, Brooke Simpson and Janice Freeman from Team Miley Cyrus.
Pitch Perfect 3 finds the Bellas out of college and doing their best to make it in the real world, a world where making music with your mouth generally isn't enough to get by. The ladies reunite for an overseas USO tour for a final time of misadventures and stellar music. Rebel Wilson, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins also return for the sequel. New additions include The Crown's John Lithgow and Orange Is the New Black's Ruby Rose.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. Pitch Perfect 3 is in theaters Friday, Dec. 22.
