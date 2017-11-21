True Blood's Rutina Wesley Comes Out and Announces Engagement

Rutina Wesley is engaged.

The True Blood star announced her engagement to girlfriend Shonda in a series of Instagram photos. The photos started with a quote and proceeded to show several pictures of Wesley and Shonda, including one of the actress giving her sweetheart a kiss on the cheek. The last photo showed a picture of a diamond ring set on a sparkly band.

The caption also hinted that a proposal occurred and included hashtags like #AlwaysMORENeverLessISaidYes, #LoveOfMyLifeYouAreMyFriend and #ILoveYouMoreThanWords.