Jennie Garth and Husband Dave Abrams Spending Time Apart

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams are taking some time to work on their relationship.

A source tells E! News that the couple is currently spending time apart and that "they are working on their marriage." The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and Abrams tied the knot in July 2015 just outside of Los Angeles, her rep confirmed to E! News at the time.

The couple went public with their relationship in Jan. 2015 and became engaged in April. Three months later, Garth and Abrams became husband and wife.