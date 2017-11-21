Prepare for Psych: The Movie with a Delightful Cast Superlatives Game

Are you ready for more delicious flavor?
We're just about two weeks away from the return of Santa Barbara/San Francisco's best psychic detective agency in Psych: The Movie, and in celebration, E! News has an exclusive featurette in which the cast gives each other up in a game of Superlatives.
In the clip, stars James Roday, Dule Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen all spill on who cracks up the most, who makes everyone else crack up, who sings the most, who forgets their lines, and who forgets what they're saying while they're saying it. Few of the answers will be much of a surprise to any fans of the series, but it's still delightful to hear those answers.
Psych the series ended in 2014 after eight seasons, with Shawn (Roday) finally getting down on one knee to propose to Juliet (Lawson) after they had moved to San Francisco. Unfortunately, right at that moment, a thief ran by and stole the ring. Now, three years later, Shawn may or may not still be looking for that stolen ring.
The TV movie also stars Zachary Levi as the evil Thin White Duke, and features a ton of extremely familiar faces for Psych fans. There's even an appearance by Tim Omundson, who was unable to film a larger part in the movie due to a stroke he suffered earlier this year.
Trust us, it's going to be worth having to wait for iiiiiiiit.
Psych: The Movie airs Thursday, December 7 on USA.