Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Are Engaged: Reports

Looks like Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have quite a bit to be thankful for today, and it's not just because Thanksgiving is around the corner...

They're engaged, according to multiple reports.

The television producer reportedly popped the question after dating Paltrow for more than three years.

"They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before," a source tells Us Weekly. "There wasn't a rush."

Another source tells Entertainment Tonight that she's had a ring for "a long time." However, she's only recently been spotted wearing it out at events.

In fact, it was hard to miss Paltrow's new accessory—a massive, gold, square-cut ring—during the goop launch of goopglow morning skin superpowder on Monday in Venice, Calif. The blonde actress dressed casual and makeup-free, causing her new bling to pop even more.