2018 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird Lead the Pack

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Award season is just around the corner!

In West Hollywood Tuesday, Lily Collins and Tessa Thompson announced the nominees for the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards. The 33rd annual event will be at the Santa Monica Pier and be broadcast live March 3 at 5 p.m. ET on IFC. Comics Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host.

"The only thing better than having Nick Kroll and John Mulaney host the Spirit Awards is having them host the Spirit Awards twice," Film Independent President Josh Welsh said in a statement. "They did such an amazing job last year and we're thrilled to have them back in 2018." IFC President Jennifer Caserta agreed the duo "knocked it out of the park," adding, "From the minute Nick and John opened last year's show, we knew we wanted them back to host this year."

Without further ado, here is the complete list of nominees:

Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

A24

Best Feature

Call Me by Your name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

Best Director

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Gudagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny Safdie and Josh Benny, Good Time

Chloé Zhao, The Rider

Best First Feature

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

The Big Sick, Zoe Kazan, Kumail Nanjiani

Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Nicole Rivelli

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek, Beatriz at Dinner

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima, Oh Lucy!

Regina Williams, Life and Nothing More

Best Male Lead

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Robert Pattinson, Good Time

Best Supporting Female

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime

Taliah Lennice Webster, Good Time

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha, Crown Heights

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Bennie Safdie, Good Time

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Frances McDormand

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs, The Lovers

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mike White, Beatriz at the Dinner

Best First Screenplay

Kyle Aspoleta (Story by Kyle Espeleta and Jesse Wakeman), Donald Cried

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Ingrid Jungermann, Women Who Kill

Kogonada, Columbus

David Branson Smith and Matt Spicer, Ingrid Goes West

Best International Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic woman

I Am Not a Witch

Lady Macbeth

Loveless

Best Documentary Feature

The Departure

Faces Places

The Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Universal Pictures

Best Cinematography

Thimios Bakatakis, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Elisha Christian, Columbus

Hélène Louvart, Beach Rats

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me by Your Name

Joshua James Richards, The Rider

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Good Time

Walter Fasano, Call Me by Your Name

Alex O'Flinn, The Rider

Gregory Plotkin, Get Out

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

John Cassavetes Award

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

Life and Nothing More

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

Robert Altman Award

Mudbound

Kiehl's Someone to Watch Award

Amman Abbasi, Dayveon

Justin Chon, Gook

Kevin Phillips, Super Dark Times

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso and Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award

Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation

Jonathan Olshefshi, Quest

Jeff Unay, The Cage Fighter

Bonnie Award

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

Chloé Zhao

