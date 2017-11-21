2018 Independent Spirit Awards Nominations: Call Me by Your Name, Get Out and Lady Bird Lead the Pack

Award season is just around the corner!

In West Hollywood Tuesday, Lily Collins and Tessa Thompson announced the nominees for the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards. The 33rd annual event will be at the Santa Monica Pier and be broadcast live March 3 at 5 p.m. ET on IFC. Comics Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host.

"The only thing better than having Nick Kroll and John Mulaney host the Spirit Awards is having them host the Spirit Awards twice," Film Independent President Josh Welsh said in a statement. "They did such an amazing job last year and we're thrilled to have them back in 2018." IFC President Jennifer Caserta agreed the duo "knocked it out of the park," adding, "From the minute Nick and John opened last year's show, we knew we wanted them back to host this year."

Without further ado, here is the complete list of nominees: