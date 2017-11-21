Eva Marcille Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star's Second Child

The America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner also spoke to People about the news.

"I said, 'Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?' And she said, 'Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,'" Marcille recalled of her daughter's comments. "I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley."

She continued, "However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I'm beyond elated to be having a boy."