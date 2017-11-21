Eva Marcille Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star's Second Child

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Eva Marcille keeps the exciting news coming!
E! News can confirm the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is pregnant and expecting her second child—a baby boy! She's already a mama to her 3-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with her ex Kevin McCall, but the baby will mark her first with boyfriend Michael Sterling.
Marcille took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside a photo of Marley and Michael, writing, "We're Expecting!!!!! 5 months in and we couldn't be more excited!!! @miketsterling gets a mini me and #Marley gets a sidekick."
The America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner also spoke to People about the news.
"I said, 'Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?' And she said, 'Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,'" Marcille recalled of her daughter's comments. "I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley."
She continued, "However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I'm beyond elated to be having a boy."
So exciting! Congratulations to the growing family.