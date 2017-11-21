Eva Marcille Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star's Second Child

by Kendall Fisher

Eva Marcille keeps the exciting news coming! 

E! News can confirm the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is pregnant and expecting her second child—a baby boy! She's already a mama to her 3-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with her ex Kevin McCall, but the baby will mark her first with boyfriend Michael Sterling.

Marcille took to Instagram to share the exciting news alongside a photo of Marley and Michael, writing, "We're Expecting!!!!! 5 months in and we couldn't be more excited!!! @miketsterling gets a mini me and #Marley gets a sidekick."

The America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner also spoke to People about the news.

"I said, 'Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?' And she said, 'Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,'" Marcille recalled of her daughter's comments. "I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley."

She continued, "However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I'm beyond elated to be having a boy."

So exciting! Congratulations to the growing family.

