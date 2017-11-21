CBS Fires Charlie Rose Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Charlie Rose has been fired from CBS and PBS.
A day after the veteran journalist was accused by eight women in a Washington Post report of making unwanted sexual advances toward them, the 75-year-old CBS This Morning co-host was terminated from his posts at both networks. He co-hosted CBS This Morning since 2012 and was a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Meanwhile, he launched his PBS program, Charlie Rose, in 1991.
"A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose's employment with CBS News, effective immediately," CBS News President David Rhodes confirmed in an internal letter to staff shared on CBS News' Twitter account. "This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program."
According to the report, the allegations were brought forth by women who had been employees or "aspired" to work for the journalist between the late 1990s and 2011 on his long-running show. Following the claims of sexual harassment, PBS and Bloomberg Television suspended production and distribution of the show. On Tuesday, PBS cancelled distribution of Rose's programs
Craig Blankenhorn/CBS
As Rhodes' letter continued, "Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace—a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place. I've often heard that things used to be different. And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable. CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions."
"Let's please remember our obligations to each other as colleagues," Rhodes urged. "We will have human resources support today and every day, and we are organizing more personal and direct training which you will hear about from senior management shortly. I'm deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized—and that even people not connected with these events could see their hard work undermined. If all of us commit to the best behavior and the best work—that is what we can be known for."
Sipa via AP Images
A statement from a PBS spokesperson read, "In light of yesterday's revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect."
Rose responded to the allegations Monday night with an apology, but denied that all of the allegations were accurate.
"In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues," he said in a statement shared to his Twitter account.
As he continued, "It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."
Rose's statement concluded, "I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives."