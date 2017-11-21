Daphne Oz Poses Naked and Reveals Her Pregnancy Weight

Daphne Oz is feeling empowered—and it shows.

Thirty-eight weeks into her third pregnancy, the 31-year-old mom-to-be snapped a nude selfie and decided to share it with her Instagram followers Tuesday. "Well...we are very close now. 193 lbs. (so my doctor tells me—I don't own a scale)," Daphne wrote. "Definitively not all baby."

Daphne took the photo Monday night, although she was initially only planning to share it with her family. "I have collages of each baby growing in my belly and try to write myself little reminders of what it felt like to know their movements and the excitement of holding them inside me before I got to know the actual people that would emerge," she explained. "But I decided to share it with all of you because the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred...We do so much in this skin. We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back and forward again. And then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else). These last few weeks of pregnancy have gone so fast and slow and it got me thinking about a lot. I feel like you guys think these thoughts too. BIG LOVE!"

Preserving her modesty a bit, Daphne strategically placed a few pink doodles over her bare hips. On the whole, the author's followers thanked her for sharing a message of body positivity.

Daphne's not the only celebrity who's posed nude while pregnant, of course: