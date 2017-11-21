Ben Stiller, Justin Long and Today Hosts Compete in Hilarious Charity Dodgeball Game

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Welcome Baby Boy

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Happy 34th Birthday, Nikki and Brie Bella! Let's Celebrate With Some Sizzling Pics of the Sexy Total Divas Stars

Why We're Thankful for Gal Gadot

Everyone's favorite Dodgeball teams are back.

Ben Stiller stopped by Today on Tuesday to challenge the anchors to a game of dodgeball and raise money for a good cause. The White Goodman character partnered with online fundraising platform Omaze back in June to raise money for those impacted by the natural disasters in Puerto Rico. A few lucky donors even got to be a part of his team, the Globo Gym Purple Cobras.

Just like in the 2004 film, the Globo Gym Purple Cobras faced off against the Average Joes, which consisted of anchors Matt Lauer, Savannah GuthrieHoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones. Stiller's former co-star Justin Long also played with the Today hosts. Al Roker served as referee. 

Fans of the film will remember that the Globo Gym Purple Cobras lost to the Average Joes in their last game. So, Stiller and his team were ready for redemption.

"You're not technically in your White Goodman character," Lauer said to Stiller before the game.

"No, I'm not. But I feel like I have White Goodman's spirit inside of me right now," the actor replied.

There was even a bit of trash talking. When Lauer asked Stiller why he wanted to play against the hosts, Stiller replied, in character, "Because you're an easy mark, Lauer. Wipe that glib little smile off your face. You're going down like a sweet muffin."

The two teams fought it outside Rockefeller Center in New York. Kotb showed some particularly good athleticism.

Read

Dodgeball's Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn Reunite for a Cause?and They Want You to Join Their Teams

Long even suffered a slight injury with a scrape.

Stiller and his team ended up winning the first game, but the Average Joes still gave it their all.

"That brought back every nightmare from grade school," Lauer said after the game.

Stiller promoted the campaign earlier this summer with a hilarious video starring Long and his former co-stars Vince Vaughn and Christine Taylor

Taylor and Stiller were married for 17 years but announced their separation in May. In addition to appearing in Dodgeball together, the former couple co-starred in Zoolander.

(E! and NBC News are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Ben Stiller
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.