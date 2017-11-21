Queen Elizabeth II Loans Kate Middleton a Pearl and Diamond Necklace Princess Diana Once Wore

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th wedding anniversary, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonbroke out some of the family jewels.

The expectant royal mother of two stepped out Monday night sporting one of her favorite black tie ensembles, Diane Von Furstenberg's "Zarita" black lace gown. However, it wasn't the only stylish repeat. Around her neck, Middleton accessorized with the four row Japanese pearl choker, a royal piece also previously worn by Princess Diana and the queen.

Chalk it up to timing or pure coincidence, but all of the women have sported the three-decades old diamond statement piece in November.

The monarch first loaned the design to her late daughter-in-law in November 1982 during a state visit from the Netherlands. This marks the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten the honor of wearing the choker.