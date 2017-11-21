Dancing With the Stars Eliminated Drew Scott, But He's Not Done Busting a Move Yet—Watch Out Jonathan!

Drew Scott isn't done dancing. While the Property Brothers star and professional dance partner Emma Slater were sent home during the Dancing With the Stars finals, there will be more dancing in his future.

"I am going to make Jonathan do more dancing," Drew told E! News about his brother and Property Brothers costar Jonathan Scott. "So if you watch our shows I will make Jonathan do more dancing."

Look for Emma and fiancé Sasha Farber to pop up on Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House to teach Drew and Linda Phan how to dance for their upcoming wedding.

Dancing With the Stars' Most Shocking Eliminations

He might not have won the top prize, but Drew is more than happy to make it to the finals.

"I can't even describe how it feels. It's been amazing being in the final hour….the growth that you've seen from everyone and their personalities? It's just a blessing to be here with them," he said. "I think the biggest thing I'm taking away is just I have a whole new family here.  To see so much support from everyone—the crew, the dancers, the other celebrities—it warms my heart to see complete strangers 10 weeks ago and now we're the closest of friends, I love it."

Drew and Emma conquered crazy schedules that saw them traveling all over and rehearsing at all hours to make it as far as they did.

"We couldn't have done it if we hadn't formed this really great bond. We kind of bonded because we're both quirky weirdos and positive," Emma told us. "We seriously had a blast, it wasn't stressful for a second."

Click play on the video above to hear who they think will take home the mirrorball trophy in the Dancing With the Stars finale, tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

