How Bella Hadid's "Stronger" Health Led to an Extra Special Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid is back and feeling better than ever.

It's no secret that the past few days have been more than busy for the 21-year-old supermodel.

But after strutting her stuff at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella is finally able to open up about why this event was so much more than just a runway walk.

"What a dream come true...This year felt like my first year all over again. Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by me," Bella wrote on Instagram while posing in her lingerie. "Thank you for giving me this opportunity again sweet @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer."

She continued, "Yesterday was so unreal on so many levels. It took so much for all of this to come together and truly as a team we pulled it together as a WHOLE. I am grateful. I am happy. I am humbled. And I just can't stop smiling thinking about it!!!"