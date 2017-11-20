Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Celebrate 9-Year Anniversary: A Retrospective of Their Epic Coupledom

They're notorious; they're infamous; they're in love—still.

Who ever thought that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt would be one of the most resilient marriages in Hollywood? Not us! But that's exactly what Speidi is—an all-blonde, fame-loving force of nature that has defied the odds, falling in love in a (sometimes) hopeless place: the world of reality television.

America first met the towheaded couple back in the party-till-you drop days of MTV's The Hills. Hopping from reality show to reality show, the twosome have been on more than one wild ride over the last decade.

The duo has once again been making headlines once again now that they are the proud parents to one-month-old Gunner Pratt. After the birth of their wee one, these two are seemingly more in love with each other than ever—if that's even possible. 

Earlier today, Mrs. Pratt took to Instagram to gush over her baby's daddy: "Happy 9 year anniversary! It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same. You are my soulmate, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my everything. We have fought through so much to be together. Every moment of it has been such a blessing."

And every moment of Spencer and Heidi's love is a #blessing for us all...

Photos

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Most Over-the-Top Photo Shoots

In Heidi's post, the new mom added, "I knew I had to follow my heart and have faith in love and in you. Best decision of my life. Thank you so much for our son! This is been the best 11 years of my life. It continues to get better every moment, every day, every year."

The 31-year-old added, "I love you more than I’ll ever be able to tell you! I didn’t think our love could get deeper until @gunnerpratt arrived! Not only are you the most amazing husband, you are the most amazing father! I can’t wait to see the journey life has in store for us!"

Spencer and Heidi were married on April 25, 2009 and have been together since 2006, so it's unclear exactly what kind of anniversary they are celebrating. But who cares?! The more Speidi love the better for all in these troubled and trying times.

From wearing pumpkins on their heads for a day at the beach to martial arts dates and traditional wedding day pics, Spencer and Heidi have proven their marriage can withstand the test of time.

Check out their headline-making relationship in photos...

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag

Donato Sardella/WireImage.com

Just the Two of Us

The fresh-faced kids couple up at the Minotti Store in Los Angeles, California on November 9, 2006.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Wedding

Jason Mitchell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Wedding Day

Speidi was married at the Westminster Presbyterian Church on April 25, 2009 in Pasadena, California.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Kevin Perkins/PacificCoastNews.com

Beach Bodies

You don't want to give people germs or get germs, even at the beach!

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Will Ragozzino/Getty Images

Kiss Off

The kissing couple promoted their book How to be Famous at Borders Books & Music on November 16, 2009 in New York City.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Splash News

Happy Halloween

The kooky couple got into the Halloween spirit having fun on the beach with pumpkins. 

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Kevin Perkins, PacificCoastNews.com

Fight On

The couple got some mixed martial arts training by Kevin Rickson of Rickson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu International fighting school on Jan. 8, 2009

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

PacificCoastNews.com

On the Hunt

The couple had a bit of seasonal fun on their Easter weekend as they took Spencer's niece, Ava, on an Easter egg hunt in 2008.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Loving You

The couple attended the WE tv presents The Evolution of The Relationship Reality Show at The Paley Center for Media on March 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

First in Flight

The duo were spotted at LAX International Airport on July 22, 2017.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Halloween 2008

Pacificcoastnews

Lock Them Up

"Officer" Heidi apprehends "prisoner" Pratt as he attempts to escape to a Halloween party in Beverly Hills. The duo was in high spirits with Heidi playfully chasing Spencer down and even detaining him behind bars before heading off into the night to enjoy a Halloween party.

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Lies Angeles/MEGA

Baby on Board

A pregnant Heidi, Spencer, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Shawn Booth are seen having a great time at Tallulah's restaurant in Santa Monica over the summer.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Gunner Stone, Son, Baby, Commercial, Audition, Snapchat

Heidi Montag / Snapchat

Stage Parents

Spencer and Heidi are now stage parents to their son Gunner.

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Gunner Stone, Son, Baby, Commercial, Audition, Snapchat

Snapchat / Spencer Pratt

Baby Gunner

The couple recently took their newborn son on an audition.

