Miss USA Kára McCullough May Have Found the Secrets to Winning Miss Universe 2017

Miss USA Kára McCullough is ready to make her country proud.

With less than a week to go until the 2017 Miss Universe pageant, contestants from around the world are heading to Las Vegas and preparing for an unforgettable night.

E! News had the chance to catch up with Kára before the competition heats up and let's just say the Washington, D.C.-based scientist is in it to win it.

"I'm making sure my mental psyche is very leveled and sane. I try to go to the gym at least three times per week," she shared with E! News at the National Costume Competition held inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas. "I'm staying well informed with what's going on in the news because as Miss USA, as a contestant, it's important to always have an opinion about things that are going on."

For those who don't recall, Kára made headlines after she was asked whether she considered affordable health care for all United States citizens a right or a privilege. She would later clarify why she said it was a "privilege."