Charlie Rose Apologizes, Denies Accusations of Sexual Harassment by Eight Women

Charlie Rose has apologized to eight former female colleagues that allege he made unwanted sexual advances against them.

Hours ago, the Washington Post published accounts from women, five who spoke anonymously and three who shared their identities, detailing the television personality's alleged inappropriate behavior toward them while employed or aspiring to work on the Charlie Rose show from the late 1990s through 2011.

In a statement shared to his Twitter account, Rose said he felt "greatly embarrassed" by the accusations but does "not believe" all the accounts are "accurate."

Rose, 75, said, "In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues."