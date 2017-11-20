Alessandra Ambrosio's Farewell to Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows: Relive 17 Years of Wings and Lingerie

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Necessary Realness: It's Turtleneck Time

"Forbes" List of the World's Highest-Paid Women in Music

Which Model Falls During Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

It may be time for Alessandra Ambrosio to hang up her wings.

On the heels of walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, a source tells E! News that the supermodel had decided to retire from the event.

"She wants to put more time into her companies and is focusing on her clothing line and new haircare line," an insider revealed to E! News. "Alessandra has said that she can't even believe that she has been in the show this many years and is so thankful, but her time to retire from Victoria's Secret has officially come. "

After 17 years, the supermodel has certainly become a familiar face among fans. In addition, the mother-of-two has modeled more than a few unforgettable bras and looks in front of millions of fans.

Instead of mourning Alessandra's departure from the show, we're celebrating just some of her many awe-worthy looks in our gallery below.

Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Looks

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Together Forever

In one of her final runway walks with Victoria's Secret, Alessandra Ambrosio joined her close friend Lily Aldridge in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Paris Bound

In the city of love, Alessandra wowed the audience with her 2016 looks. 

Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ed Sheeran, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2014

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

The A-Team

Back in 2014, Alessandra and Adriana Lima got to walk the runway as Ed Sheeran performed. 

Article continues below

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Living Angel

Spread your wings and fly across that runway, Alessandra. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2014

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Red Hot

While in London for the 2014 show, Alessandra brought plenty of color to the runway.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2013

Kevin Kane/FilmMagic

Flying High

As the audience gets larger, the wings only get bigger. 

Article continues below

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2012

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Hats Off

We know it's all about the lingerie, but who else is obsessed with Alessandra's head piece at the 2012 show in New York?

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2011

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ray of Sunshine

High-heels? Check! Stunning figure? Check! Unforgettable wings? Absolutely! 

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2010

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Black & White

You see zebra prints, others see black and white. We just see one beautiful runway model. 

Article continues below

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2008

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

SIlver Lining

The 305 got a little hotter when Alessandra walked the 2008 runway at the Fontainebleu in Miami Beach. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2007

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Roar

Animal print has never looked better!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2006

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Heart on Your Sleeves

What's not to love about this 2006 look? 

Article continues below

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2005

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Work It

It's a winter wonderland as Alessandra walks in the 2005 runway show.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2005

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic

Think Pink

Attention ladies who love pink: Something tells us you're going to love this look. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2003

KMazur/WireImage

Runway Ready

All eyes are on Alessandra as she walks in the 2003 show with purple and silver lingerie.

Article continues below

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2002

KMazur/WireImage

Model Behavior

The 8th annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City featured Alessandra in a black and red two-piece. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 2001

KMazur/WireImage

Walk It Out

In one of her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows, Alessandra opted for a pink and black lace bra as well as a thong with skirt.

"A legend takes one last walk to close the show. Thank you Ale," Victoria's Secret senior creative Ed Razek shared on Instagram. "I love you @alessandraambrosio #vsfashionshow2017 #shanghai."

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs November 28 at 10 p.m. only on CBS.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report Alessandra's news. 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , Alessandra Ambrosio , Runway , VG , Models , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.