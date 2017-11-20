Alessandra Ambrosio's Farewell to Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows: Relive 17 Years of Wings and Lingerie

It may be time for Alessandra Ambrosio to hang up her wings.
On the heels of walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, a source tells E! News that the supermodel had decided to retire from the event.
"She wants to put more time into her companies and is focusing on her clothing line and new haircare line," an insider revealed to E! News. "Alessandra has said that she can't even believe that she has been in the show this many years and is so thankful, but her time to retire from Victoria's Secret has officially come. "
After 17 years, the supermodel has certainly become a familiar face among fans. In addition, the mother-of-two has modeled more than a few unforgettable bras and looks in front of millions of fans.
Instead of mourning Alessandra's departure from the show, we're celebrating just some of her many awe-worthy looks in our gallery below.
In one of her final runway walks with Victoria's Secret, Alessandra Ambrosio joined her close friend Lily Aldridge in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
In the city of love, Alessandra wowed the audience with her 2016 looks.
Back in 2014, Alessandra and Adriana Lima got to walk the runway as Ed Sheeran performed.
Spread your wings and fly across that runway, Alessandra.
While in London for the 2014 show, Alessandra brought plenty of color to the runway.
As the audience gets larger, the wings only get bigger.
We know it's all about the lingerie, but who else is obsessed with Alessandra's head piece at the 2012 show in New York?
High-heels? Check! Stunning figure? Check! Unforgettable wings? Absolutely!
You see zebra prints, others see black and white. We just see one beautiful runway model.
The 305 got a little hotter when Alessandra walked the 2008 runway at the Fontainebleu in Miami Beach.
Animal print has never looked better!
What's not to love about this 2006 look?
It's a winter wonderland as Alessandra walks in the 2005 runway show.
Attention ladies who love pink: Something tells us you're going to love this look.
All eyes are on Alessandra as she walks in the 2003 show with purple and silver lingerie.
The 8th annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City featured Alessandra in a black and red two-piece.
In one of her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows, Alessandra opted for a pink and black lace bra as well as a thong with skirt.
"A legend takes one last walk to close the show. Thank you Ale," Victoria's Secret senior creative Ed Razek shared on Instagram. "I love you @alessandraambrosio #vsfashionshow2017 #shanghai."
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs November 28 at 10 p.m. only on CBS.
Entertainment Tonight was first to report Alessandra's news.
