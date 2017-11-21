Kim Kardashian Doesn't Play When It Comes to Christmas: "I Will Come for Them If They Try to Copy Anything I'm Doing"

Kim Kardashian is not here for anyone trying to steal her Christmas swag.

In this clip from Sunday's holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian take a not-so-jolly trip to the Christmas prop shop, Aldek.

"I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season," Kim warned.

After tagging several items in the store, Kim thought it best not to share her ideas with the rest of the family.