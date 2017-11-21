Kim Kardashian Doesn't Play When It Comes to Christmas: "I Will Come for Them If They Try to Copy Anything I'm Doing"

Kris Jenner Gets Hilarious Revenge on Khloe Kardashian By Joking About Vagina ''Dryness,'' Yeast Infections & More on KUWTK
Kim Kardashian is not here for anyone trying to steal her Christmas swag.
In this clip from Sunday's holiday episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian take a not-so-jolly trip to the Christmas prop shop, Aldek.
"I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try to copy anything that I'm doing this holiday season," Kim warned.
After tagging several items in the store, Kim thought it best not to share her ideas with the rest of the family.
"I want like a real bark tree. But I won't tell all my ideas out loud, my mom is somewhere lurking," Kim said cautiously.
Kourtney was a little more forthcoming when it came to her holiday decor. When Kris asked her oldest what her Christmas vibe was, Kourtney said she's keeping it consistent.
"I'm going for my same vibe as last year," Kourtney admitted.
But Kim didn't want to go there.
"Well, why don't we not talk about our vibes. That way, no one can like, steal a vibe," Kim suggested.
From a bark tree to a golden angel, Kim is going all out. As for the super-secretive finished product? You'll just have to wait and see.
Watch the LOL moment in the clip above.
