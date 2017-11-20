How to Look Like a Victoria's Secret Angel in 6 Steps

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Being a Victoria's Secret model may be easier than you think.
While it may be hard to watch a runway show featuring models like Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Alessandra Ambrosio in lingerie, and not compare yourself, we have good news: Channeling your inner Victoria's Secret model is easy. You don't have to lose weight or change your physical appearance—you're beautiful, too. In order to feel sexy enough to strut down a runway with enough confidence to turn heads, you just need some motivation in the form of beauty maintenance, because who doesn't feel beautiful after getting her hair, makeup and nails done, right?
Luckily, the brand has revealed all of the steps that each model took before walking down in the popular fashion show.
Ready to treat yourself like an angel? Follow the steps below!
Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
If you're looking for a new sultry makeup look to add to your beauty arsenal, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is a great place to start. "The overall look featured a smoky eye that's slightly ‘naughty'," lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux said in a release. "Taupe and brown shades were applied with a smudged brown liner on the lower lashline that was swept up and blended into eye shadow."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
No heavy contour here. For the runway show, the makeup artists dusted a natural-appearing rose-to-bronze hue to sculpt the models' cheeks.
J. Lee/FilmMagic
For a Bella Hadid-level pout, apply the Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Adored as a base. "Simply dab onto the lips to enhance a pink natural lip color," Pecheux shared. Then, follow up with shades Perfection or Love to enhance the look.
J. Lee/FilmMagic
"This year's look is relaxed and sexy," said lead hairstylist Anthony Turner. "Each model's natural texture was enhanced and perfected for a ‘day-after-the-party' vibe. Hair had volume and separation for a sexy, ‘undone' feel with movement."
To recreate the look, use a curling iron and texturizing spray to create soft, tousled waves.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Backstage, models received a manicure from LeChat, who used the brand's Dare to Wear Pink Ribbon for a high-gloss, feminine finish.
Timur Emek/FilmMagic
Glowing skin is very important for the lingerie brand's runway show. To keep the model's skin luminous, the backstage pros applied Victoria's Secret Love Fragrance Lotion all over the body.
Now, strut!
