British Monarchy Valued at Over $88 Billion as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
No surprise here, it still pays to be royal!
According to a new report from Brand Finance, the British Monarchy is currently valued at more than $88 billion, up from previous estimates of around $77 billion.
Its tangible assets, which include the Crown Jewels, Crown Estate, Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall, account for $33 billion of the total net worth. The remaining $55 billion is what the U.K. anticipates the beloved institution to contribute to the national economy in years ahead.
There's an important distinction between British Monarchy and royal family to note, as the Monarchy references the actual institution lead by the head of state (Queen Elizabeth II) while the latter is made up of the Queen and her relatives as private citizens. The private finances of the Windsor family are not disclosed, per Brand Finance's findings.
James Whatling / MEGA
Meanwhile, members of the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, have gathered for a glamorous dinner at Windsor Castle in honor of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary.
Seven decades as husband and wife is certainly cause for celebration, and the royal trio was photographed Monday evening arriving to the Berkshire Estate in a black car.
The royal grandchildren dressed to the nines in tuxedos, while the Duchess of Cambridge—who is expecting her third child—looked divine in pearl drop earrings, a matching necklace and a black lace ensemble.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Other expected attendees include the Queen, 91, and 96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh's four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew. The Daily Mail reports grandchildren Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall will also come together to raise a toast to the milestone anniversary.
MATT HOLYOAK/CAMERA PRESS
Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a new royal portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to mark the momentous occasion. Taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak earlier this month, the photograph shows the pair standing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.
The monarch wore a cream dress by Angela Kelly, along with a yellow gold, ruby and diamond "Scarab" brooch designed by Andrew Grima and gifted to the couple in 1966.
Her Majesty and Prince Philip make history for being married longer than any other royal couple. More than 2,000 were present to witness the splashy ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in 1947, which was viewed by approximately 200 million people worldwide.
Congratulations (on all fronts) are most definitely in order!