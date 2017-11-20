Keith Urban Is So "Glad" Nicole Kidman Was There to Help Him at 2017 American Music Awards

Keith Urban was a big winner at the 2017 American Music Awards!

The 50-year-old singer won three awards during Sunday's show in Los Angeles. When it was announced he won Favorite Male Country Artist, Urban went on stage to accept his award. While up there, it was also revealed that he won two other awards, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Urban received all three awards while up on stage and he had a hard time holding them, so two of the awards were given to his wife, Nicole Kidman, who was seated in the audience.