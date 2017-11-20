Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Hits the Gym Less Than Two Weeks After Giving Birth

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Georgina Rodriguez is slowly swinging back into her regular routine and the new mom is giving working out a shot as she shows us in a sneak peek on Instagram.

"I love it! Marvelous gym! #amplitude #goodvibes #cr7crunchfitness @cristiano." she captioned the video in Spanish of herself with a balance trainer and a medicine ball.

The Spanish model gave birth on Nov. 12 to her first child Alana Martina with boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo.