Jenna Johnson Teases Dancing With the Stars' Finale Will Be Full of Surprises and the Holiday Spirit

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25 in her last guest blog of the season for E! News.

Semi-finals were intense last week, the energy as a whole became very serious. Everyone seemed to be way more focused on making it to the final four and potentially winning the Mirrorball!

Last week, I also had the opportunity to help choreograph Victoria Arlen and Val's contemporary piece. We wanted to do a number for her parents specifically, but also for all parents in general who never give up on their kids—regardless of the circumstance. It turned out to be one of my all-time favorite pieces I have had the chance to create and to perform. I also wanted to thank everyone for the amazing response towards the piece, thank you! Moments like that are the reason I love choreographing and dancing. You are able to express so much through movement and sometimes things are just better said without actual words.