Bryan Cranston Recalls Chilling Encounter With Charles Manson: "I Was Within His Grasp"

Back in 2016, in an interview posted on YouTube, Cranston was asked about his time at the ranch and he shared even more details about the experience.

"I didn't actually meet Charles Manson," Cranston said, but he explained he was in very close proximity to him. "Where I grew up in the San Fernando Valley was an area called Santa Susana Pass that goes from one valley to another. And in the middle of this pass was the Spahn Ranch where they rented horses, you could go horseback riding."

Cranston went on to say that he and his cousin were renting horses when someone yelled, "Charlie's on the hill!" People then took off on their horses.