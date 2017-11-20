Anne Wojcicki's Mom Says Alex Rodriguez Wasn't Smart Enough to Date the Entrepreneur

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

"Touched By An Angel" Star Della Reese Dead at 86

Pink Denies Throwing Shade at Christina Aguilera

Bella Hadid Suffers Nip Slip at VS Fashion Show

Alex Rodriguez, Anne Wojcicki, Met Gala 2016, Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Well, it looks like there's no love lost between Alex Rodriguez and his ex-girlfriend, Anne Wojcicki's family.

The 23andMe co-founder dated the former baseball stud for most of 2016, but the entrepreneur's mother, Esther Wojcicki, knew they'd never last.

In a New York Times piece covering Anne, there was no surpassing the topic of her relationship with A-Rod. Though Anne remained positive in recalling their romance, Esther wasn't afraid to reveal her true feelings about him.

"I liked A-Rod, he was a very nice man," Esther said. "He seemed to be genuinely in love with Anne. But I right away figured out this was a mismatch. He had no academic background. We couldn't have an intellectual conversation about anything."

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: Romance Rewind

She continued, "His main interest in life was something that none of us had ever focused on, which was baseball. He could park himself in front of a TV and watch baseball for 10 hours a day. He wasn't even sure he wanted to go on the yacht with Anne because the TV might not be working."

Esther even sent her wishes to A-Rod's current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock

"I wish J-Lo all the luck in the world," she continued. "We couldn't go anywhere with [Alex]. If we went to Target to look for clothes for the kids, all of a sudden we'd be looking around, and people would be saying, 'We just want a selfie with A-Rod.' He can't walk across Central Park. He has to take a cab. That will work better with J-Lo because she's like, 'Take a picture of me anytime.'"

Anne even joked about her mother's thoughts on Alex.

"When I started dating Alex, my mom was like, 'What's an A-Rod?'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Mom, that's his name.'"

But all jokes aside, Anne said her cultural collision of a romance with Alex was "really fun."

"Alex is a really sweet guy. He's a smart guy. He's a good person," she explained. "Alex lives in this world of cash-flow businesses, and Silicon Valley lives in this world of the potential of the future. So it was actually kind of a really fun conversation."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alex Rodriguez , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.