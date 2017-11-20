All The Times Harrison Ford Turned Into a Real-Life Hero

Harrison Ford is the ultimate action hero, playing characters like Han Solo, Indiana Jones and Rick Deckard. As it turns out, those roles haven't been too hard to master since he doubles as a real-life hero for everyday people.

Just yesterday, Ford saved a woman from a car accident in San Paulo, Calif., after her car flipped off the road. He was able to help the woman out of the car and to safety before emergency responders arrived on scene, according to the Ventura County Star.

The act comes fresh off his Good Samaritan act in September when his Mercedes got stuck in the midst of a pile-up in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel. A passerby captured Ford hopping out of his car to clear the mess up, directing the traffic until the tunnel entrance was clear.