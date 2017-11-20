Anitta and J Balvin Release Racy "Downtown" Music Video

Anitta and J Balvin are a dangerous duo, especially in their new music video for "Downtown."
The "Is That for Me" singer and the Colombian star joined forces again on another track and we have to admit, it's very infectious.
The song's racy lyrics and music video feature the 24-year-old Brazilian singer using her charm to help the 32-year-old star carry out their plan against fellow casino players.
The pair, which also teamed up for Balvin's "Ginza," gave fans at in Las Vegas a special performance of the song at Spotify's ¡Viva Latino! party before the Latin Grammy Awards.
Anitta took to Instagram and showed her gratitude for the "Mi Gente" singer, "Thank you for your generosity, @Jbalvin! I love you brother."
Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!