Married at First Sight's Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon Split

It's over for Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon.

The couple, who met on season five of Married at First Sight, have called it quits. Signs of trouble started in early November when Sheila tweeted, "Just got a call from the woman who's been sleeping with my husband...the same woman who he called on the honeymoon." She later tweeted a follower, "He admitted it."

Then on Sunday, Nate took to Twitter to respond to Sheila's statement. "Prior to any statements made about me, we were no longer living together and I already filed for divorce. This was known to both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to filed for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well."