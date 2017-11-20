Jagger Ross Adorably Steals the Spotlight From Grandma Diana Ross on the 2017 American Music Awards Stage

Look out, Diana Ross—there are a few new showstoppers in the family!

As the 2017 American Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, the iconic superstar took the stage Sunday night to conclude the ceremony with a heartfelt serenade. The moment became all the more meaningful when her grandchildren joined her in the spotlight during "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Among the youngsters were son Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson's 2-year-old daughter, Jagger Ross. While the little lady looked a bit reluctant to be on stage, the spotlight was on the tot as she stood there simply scratching her nose and holding her grandmother's hand, seemingly stunned by the show.