How to Take Red Carpet Makeup Risks IRL Just Like E! News Host Sibley Scoles

You may recognize Sibley Scoles from interviewing your favorite celebs on the red carpet, but that's not the only perk of her job. If you've ever seen the host in action, you know she's all for taking beauty risks and last night's red carpet was no different.

To help her decide her look this time, she used the Beauty Beats Quiz and found out she was an EDM Risk-Taker. "The fact that I got EDM Risk-Taker was not a surprise at all to me or Ilene Gama, who always does my makeup," explained Sibley.

"The best part of working with Sibley is that she's always down for anything and that's what makes her so fun to work with," shared the makeup pro.