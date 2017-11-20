See Model Ming Xi Recover Like a Pro After Falling at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Ouch. That looks like it hurt.

Model Ming Xi took a tumble on the catwalk during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. It seems as though the Chinese fashion model got tangled in her flowing, sheer robe.

However, the 28-year-old model handled the whole situation like a pro. Even if the fall was an embarrassing moment for Xi, she didn't let any humiliation show on her face. She maintained a smile the whole time and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself.

After adjusting her flower headpiece, she got up and proceeded to walk. She even received applause from the audience and her fellow models.

See a breakdown of her tumble below: